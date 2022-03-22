Argentina is ready to face Venezuela and Ecuador in their last games for the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. However, they’ll have to do so without striker Paulo Dybala. Here, check out why he wasn’t called to play with the national team.

Argentina will face Venezuela and Ecuador for their last matches of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. While La Albiceleste have already earned their spot in Qatar 2022, Lionel Scaloni’s side wants to maintain their good form.

The two-time World Cup champions are coming to these games with 35 points in the standings, four behind leaders Brazil. Argentina, who also won the Copa America last year, has a two-year unbeaten run, with 29 matches undefeated.

For this match, however, Scaloni won’t have some usual players such as Lautaro Martinez, who tested positive for Covid-19, and Emiliano Martinez, who is banned. Also, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala won’t be traveling with the team. Here, check out why.

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Why Paulo Dybala won’t be playing with Argentina

Dybala won’t be playing with Argentina for the last matches of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers because he just recovered from an injury in his left leg, an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle. He was out for two weeks and the team didn’t want to push his recovery.

On the other side, it was confirmed that Dybala will leave Juventus this summer as his contract ends and he won’t be renewing. Following the announcement, it has been reported that the Argentine has the attention of three clubs: PSG, Tottenham and Manchester United.

With Juventus, Dybala has scored 115 goals in 202 games and won 12 titles at the club. For Argentina, he has played 32 matches. However, his stats are not that impressive: two goals and has given six assists.