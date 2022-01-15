It makes no sense that the Spanish Super Cup Final is played in another country but there is a big reason behind all that. Not everyone is happy, some players are upset but in the end what they want is to win. Check here why the Spanish teams travel to Saudi Arabia to play.

Spanish Super Cup Final is not played in Spain, it is confusing, but it is true, the two Spanish teams, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will play the big game at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 16, 2022. But the game location is not due to a personal whim of the Saudi king. The mastermind behind all this is the RFEF (also knowns as Royal Spanish Football Federation), since they wanted the tournament to be more profitable and due to that greedy goal they came up with the idea of play all the games on another continent.

The first time the Spanish Super Cup was played in Saudi Arabia was during the 2019-20 season, on that occasion the winner of the title was Real Madrid (11th title), they won over Atletico Madrid on penalties. And in the recent edition of the tournament for the 2020-21 season, the winner was Athletic Bilbao, but during that season all the cup games were played in Spain due to the coronavirus.

The teams that play the Spanish Super Cup are only four since the tournament is made up of the winner of the Copa Del Rey, the runners-up of the mentioned cup (second place); the winner and and the runners-up of La Liga. Only two games in the semi-finals, winner of one tournament against the runners-up of another.

Why is the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia?

There are people who keep asking how it is possible that the RFEF allows the Spanish Super Cup to be played in Saudi Arabia. The answer is simple, the Saudi government put 40 million euros on the table to buy the tournament for the next three seasons, that's all, the Royal Spanish Football Federation needed money.

Which is the team with the most Spanish Super Cup titles?

FC Barcelona have 13 titles, they are the team with the most wins in the Spanish Super Cup final, but the last time they played in a final was during the 2020-21 season and the team lost against Athletico Bilbao 3-2 on penalties.

The top scorer of the Spanish Super Cup is Lionel Messi with 14 goals in 20 games as a FC Barcelona player, he was the only player to score more than 10+ goals in the tournament. The second top scorer is Raul Gonzalez Blanco with only 7 goals.

