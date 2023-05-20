The competition that is supposed to gather the best young players in the world will have a lot of big absences. For example, Argentina will not have Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and the United States won’t have Giovanni Reyna.

There is a long list of all-time players that participated in this competition in the past. Relatively recent names include Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, and Ronaldinho, just to name a few.

Brazil have one youngster with potential to be at the top in a couple of years. That’s Endrick, for whom Real Madrid has already paid an incredible amount of money despite he is only 16 years old. However, the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup won’t have him in the Brazilian lineup.

Why did Endrick miss the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup?

The timing of the tournament is not ideal because teams are still playing meaningful games. There isn’t any obligation for clubs to give away the players as it happens at the senior level, so it’s common to see talented pieces miss out on this competition.

Endrick is not playing for Brazil at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup because Palmeiras didn’t release him. The Brazilian club is currently competing in the first round of the Copa Libertadores. His presence in the team is very important, so they opted to keep him with them.