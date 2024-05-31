The 37-year-old goalkeeper is not with Costa Rica for their friendly match against Uruguay on Friday evening.

Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and arguably the best ever from Concacaf. His illustrious career has seen him play for clubs such as Real Madrid, PSG, and Nottingham Forest.

On Friday, Los Ticos have a tune-up match for World Cup qualifying and the Copa America later this summer. Costa Rica will take on Uruguay in a match that can be streamed exclusively on BOLAVIP.

Why isn’t Keylor Navas part of Gustavo Alfaro’s side? We have the answer. Watch Costa Rica vs Uruguay live for FREE here, on BOLAVIP.

Keylor Navas Not with Costa Rica

Keylor Navas announced his retirement from international soccer only a week ago. “It’s a bittersweet feeling, difficult to assimilate. This stage of my life with the national team has come to an end,” Navas stated in a social media post.

“This chapter of my life, full of challenges, defeats, and victories, comes to an end. I leave with a heart full of gratitude and with my eyes looking forward, always carrying the name of our beloved Costa Rica, a small country in territory but big in heart.”

Navas is rumored to be heading to Liga MX side León to continue his great goalkeeping career.