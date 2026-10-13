Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Barcelona vs Galatasaray in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 2?

Barcelona face a tough challenge in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League as they travel to take on Galatasaray, aiming to secure their second win in the competition. Hansi Flick’s side will have to do so without Raphinha, who is sidelined with an injury.

The Brazilian winger returned from the latest FIFA international break carrying an injury he sustained during one of his national team’s friendlies against Australia. Since returning to the club, he has yet to feature alongside his teammates in LaLiga.

Frenkie de Jong will also miss Barcelona’s clash due to injury. As a result, Flick will have to reshuffle his midfield and attack in a bid to return from Turkey with all three points.

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What injury is Raphinha dealing with?

Raphinha picked up a minor right hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil. Although tests ruled out a full muscle tear, manager Hansi Flick confirmed that the club is taking extreme caution due to his past history with recurring muscle issues.

Raphael Dias Belloli of Brazil passes the ball during the international friendly match.

Barcelona’s predicted lineup

With the aim of remaining unbeaten in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League and securing another victory, here is the starting XI Hansi Flick is expected to field against Galatasaray.

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Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon; Gabriel Jesus.

Key takeaways