Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Brazil vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil face Norway for a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals and will have to do so without the presence of Raphinha.

Brazil face Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium in very hot and challenging weather conditions. They will also be without Raphinha, who has been sidelined due to injury since the group stage.

The latest injury update on the winger revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh, which is why he will not be able to wear the Selecao uniform. Carlo Ancelotti will once again have to consider how to replace his absence.

Brazil’s future in the competition will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against the Vikings, who are looking to pull off an upset. Who will ultimately secure a place in the quarterfinals?

Advertisement

Brazil will be looking to settle the game within 90 minutes

The hot afternoon expected in New York could play a key role in the flow of the match. Taking the game into extra time could leave players significantly fatigued, especially considering that there is no golden goal rule.

Marquinhos #4 of Brazil controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match.

Brazil come into this match after narrowly eliminating Japan in a hard-fought contest. It was only in one of the final plays of the game that they managed to secure the win, something they will now try to replicate against Norway.

Advertisement

Quarterfinals in sight

Erling Haaland and his teammates can never be underestimated. Still, Brazil will do everything possible to win the match and then start focusing on what comes next.

The next stage could pit the Selecao against the winner of the match between Mexico and England, who will face each other later at Estadio Azteca.