Raphinha denies 2026 World Cup exit rumors, vows to help Brazil

Brazil have lost Raphinha for their next match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he will not be ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

After the injury suffered against Haiti, it was confirmed that Raphinha will miss the match against Scotland; however, the player himself revealed that he will remain with the Brazil national team. In fact, he confirmed that he will not only stay, but will also do everything possible to return to action soon.

“I love my country, I love playing for the Seleção. I will do my best to recover as soon as possible,” the winger said, according to Fabrizio Romano on X. “I will stay with the team for sure to support and contribute.”

After being substituted during the second match by Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian manager decided to send young talent Rayan onto the pitch. Which alternative will he try for the final group stage match?

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What injury did Raphinha suffer?

During Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti, Raphinha was forced off the pitch in the 38th minute after suffering a muscle injury to his right thigh. Medical scans confirmed a tear in his right hamstring, a recurring issue that has plagued the Barcelona winger throughout the season.

Raphinha #11 of Brazil is substituted by Rayan #26 after sustaining an injury.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) decided not to cut him from the squad and has already begun an intensive treatment protocol with the medical staff, aiming for a potential return for the Round of 16 on July 5.

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What’s next for Brazil?

For their final matchday in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil will square off against Scotland in a crucial encounter to decide the final group standings. This highly anticipated match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM ET.

The defining clash will take place at the Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida, as the Seleção look to lock down their spot in the Round of 16.