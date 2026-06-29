Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Brazil vs Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil will look to avoid being shocked by Japan as they begin their quest for the 2026 World Cup title. It won’t be an easy task for the Selecao, who face a tough Asian side without Raphinha, sidelined through injury.

The latest injury update on the Barcelona star revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti was forced to test different options after Raphinha was substituted during Brazil’s group-stage match against Haiti.

Vinicius Jr. took charge of Verdeamarelha’s attack, producing performances that earned him three Player of the Match awards—a feat previously achieved only by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. If this team advances to the next round, it remains to be seen whether Raphinha will be available, as the winger has chosen to stay with the squad despite his injury.

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All or nothing for Brazil

There is no longer any margin for error at the 2026 World Cup, and every team knows it. Brazil and Japan will face off at Houston Stadium in a Round of 32 clash that is expected to be played in front of a packed crowd.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 to face the victor of the Norway vs. Ivory Coast matchup. the Selecao topped their group and will now look to carry that momentum into the knockout stage. Can Brazil get the job done?

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Is the Golden Goal still in effect?

The golden goal rule was abolished in 2004 and is no longer used in tournaments like the World Cup. As a result, any extra time will be played in full. If the score remains level after the 30 minutes of extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.