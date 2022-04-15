French side Paris Saint-Germain have added Goat to their sleeve sponsor list, and the deal was confirmed with a photo of the players posing with the new sleeve sponsor. However, a notable absentee was Kylian Mbappe who is rumored to leave for free in the summer.

PSG: This is why Kylian Mbappe is absent from the announcement of the new partnership with Goat

With a three-year deal reached with Paris Saint-Germain, Goat Group, the online sneaker marketplace is moving into team sponsorships and looking to grow beyond the US. A source with knowledge of the details estimates the transaction to be worth more than $50 million, as per Bloomberg.

For the first time, PSG will have their own shop on Goat's e-commerce platform, which will include limited-edition gear and collaborations. In addition to appearing on the sleeves of the Red-and-Blues' sleeves next season, the Goat brand will be marketed on television, online, and at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Several fashion labels have collaborated with PSG in recent years, including Balmain, Stussy, and A Bathing Ape, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a division of the state's sovereign wealth fund. Last year, they signed a two-year contract with Dior to offer off-field formal and informal clothes.

Why Kylian Mbappe is absent from the Goat sponsorship announcement

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi were all on hand to model the new style, with Kylian Mbappe a noteworthy missing. Interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain did not include the Frenchman in the photo they shared to promote their partnership with GOAT, which will appear on the sleeves of the first team's jerseys starting from July 1.

Mbappe's absence fuelled speculation about his future, with Real Madrid the most likely destination if he wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the next transfer window. Some have cited concerns about image rights as a reason for his absence.

However, Spanish newspaper Marca claim that the truth is that Mbappe's contract with PSG expires on June 30, meaning he cannot feature in promotional photographs for next season's sponsorships. This explains his absence much more simply.

Les Parisiens are still waiting for the 23-year-old striker to decide whether or not he will sign a new deal with the French club. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are calm and certain that Mbappe will join them.