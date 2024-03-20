Why was Darwin Nuñez not called up by Uruguay to play the March 2024 International Friendlies?

Darwin Nuñez has become one of the top strikers in the world, the Liverpool number 9, is having an impressive season with 10 goals in 26 Premier League games and 32 goals in 84 matches since joining the Reds. At the national team level Darwin Nuñez is still getting adjusted to being Uruguay’s top scoring ace.



Darwin Nuñez was second choice last cycle behind Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, but that has all changed with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa to the national team where the 24-year-old’s numbers are now 8 goals in 22 caps.



Nuñez’s output has increased dramatically since Bielsa took over, scoring 5 goals in 6 caps in 2023. Now in Uruguay’s friendlies against Basque Country and the Ivory Coast, Darwin Nuñez will be out because of injury.

What is Darwin Nuñez’s current injury?



Darwin Nuñez has a hamstring issue on his right leg after Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United for the FA Cup last Sunday. Although Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that his striker will be back in action by Liverpool’s next match against Brighton.



As for Uruguay, La Celeste will play two friendly matches one in Bilbao, Spain against Basque Country a non-affiliated FIFA national team on March 23rd. Their second match will be played in France against the Ivory Coast on March 26th.



The Uruguay roster consist of the following players:



Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Randall Rodríguez, and Franco Israel.



Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Nicolás Marichal, Sebastián Cáceres, Matías Viña, Nahitan Nández, Bruno Méndez y Guillermo Varela; Mathías Olivera, and Lucas Olaza.



Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolás de la Cruz, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Zalazar, and Giorgian de Arrascaeta



Forwards: Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodríguez, Agustín Canobbio, and Brian Rodríguez.