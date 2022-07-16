On Saturday, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez accompanied his players to the airport for the US pre-season tour, but he was unable to board the plane with them. Here, find out why

Barcelona: Why Xavi Hernandez isn't traveling to the US with the rest of the squad?

Pre-season training in the United States is about to get underway for Barcelona, who just announced their final roster for the pre-season trip. There are a few notable absences, including Neto, Riqui Puig, and Oscar Mingueza.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong, who is thought to be joining Manchester United this summer, as well as new signings Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie have all been added to the team.

As per the reports, the latest Blaugrana addition Robert Lewandowski might join the camp in Florida this weekend after completing a medical exam in Miami. However, on Saturday, the Catalan side began their US pre-season trip without their manager Xavi Hernandez since he was unable to go.

The reason why Xavi Hernandez won't travel with rest of squad on Saturday

There has been an administrative snag that has prevented their manager from accompanying them on their flight to the United States. There, they will begin a 17-day trip that will include training sessions and pre-season friendlies around the country.

A report by Catalan TV station TV3 claims that Xavi has been rejected for an American visa because of the travel activities he engaged in when managing Al-Sadd. It was, in fact, his first management post before taking over the reins at his childhood club in November 2021.

A delay in the delivery process has forced the Catalan giants' coach to postpone his arrival in the United States until Monday, when he may rejoin his team. It had been expected that he would accompany his teammates to the airport in Barcelona, where he had arrived with the hope that the club had addressed the required regulatory need.

However, his trip was not approved and he had to stay in Catalonia. In the previous five years, Xavi has visited Iran three times as a player and coach of Al Sadd, a Qatari club, which required him to give additional evidence to the American officials to explain why he had so many travels to the Middle Eastern country.

Barcelona pre-season 2022/23: Schedule

After departing for the United States on Saturday, the Blaugrana will play four friendly across the pond, beginning on July 19 against Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium. Later in the month, on July 24, the La Liga heavyweights will travel to Las Vegas to face their La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

The match will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. To conclude the trip in New York on July 30, Barca will square off against the New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena, three days after their meeting against the Whites.