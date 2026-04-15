Will Casemiro join Lionel Messi? New Inter Miami HC Guillermo Hoyos provides mysterious response

Lionel Messi could soon have Casemiro as a star teammate, as the Brazilian is set to leave Manchester United following the conclusion of the Premier League season. Addressing the speculation, Inter Miami’s new manager Guillermo Hoyos—who is replacing Javier Mascherano—provided a mysterious answer about the veteran midfielder’s links to the Florida club.

“I know something, we’ll leave it there,” Hoyos told Cracks reporter Manu Bravo when asked if he was aware of Inter Miami’s interest in Casemiro. However, the Argentine coach doubled down when the reporter pressed on the likelihood of a deal, remaining silent for a moment before adding: “The silence tells you”.

Despite the growing buzz, Inter Miami may face stiff competition. Tom Bogert of The Athletic reports that the LA Galaxy have emerged as a serious contender to land the five-time Champions League winner.

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However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano indicated that the Brazilian is interested in signing with Inter Miami, drawn by the club’s ambitious project and the opportunity to play alongside Messi.

In his first press conference as Inter Miami head coach, Guillermo Hoyos gave a mysterious response regarding the potential arrival of Casemiro 🇧🇷



📲@MBravo_ pic.twitter.com/gTDdUhnJt3 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 15, 2026

Casemiro could fill a significant void for Inter Miami

Despite capturing the MLS Cup title, Inter Miami have struggled to fill the void in central midfield left by Sergio Busquets following his retirement from professional soccer.

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The Spaniard was a permanent fixture in the Herons’ tactical setup. While the club has attempted to replace him, the results have been mixed. The arrival of David Ayala was intended to bridge that gap, but the Argentine has yet to replicate the standout performances he delivered with the Portland Timbers.

Under former coach Javier Mascherano, the team frequently utilized Yannick Bright or Rodrigo De Paul in the defensive midfield role. However, De Paul is far more effective in advanced positions where he can link up more fluidly with Messi in the attack.

In this context, Casemiro would be a natural fit for the Busquets role. Having spent his entire career as a world-class defensive midfielder, his arrival would provide Inter Miami with a defensive anchor, allowing De Paul the freedom to move forward and maintain his potent offensive partnership with Messi.