The 2022 form of Manchester City has something in common with FC Barcelona’s 2009 squad: both teams achieved the Treble with Pep Guardiola as manager. Now, Yaya Toure, an icon of both clubs, has made a bold comparison between those versions of his former teams, and his words may not be well-received.

Back in 2009, the whole world came to know Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager led an incredible FC Barcelona squad, which was able to dominate every tournament in its path.

Thirteen years later, Guardiola led another team to success. Manchester City achieved the Treble in a memorable year for their fans, and the manager once again proved himself to the entire world.

Yaya Toure picks between 2022 Manchester City and 2009 FC Barcelona

Yaya Toure is considered as an absolut legend of FC Barcelona and Manchester City. The Ivorian midfielder won three leagues with the Spanish club, and eight more with the English side.

In his last season with Barcelona, Toure was a key piece for Pep Guardiola. The midfielder helped his team to win the Treble in 2009, with one of the most iconic and dominant clubs soccer world has ever seen.

Thirteen years later, Guardiola did it again, but this time with Manchester City. The club won its first Champions League this year under Pep’s management, boasting an incredible squad that posed a significant threat to its rivals.

Both squads will go down in history as two of the most dominant in soccer history. However, Yaya Toure, who is fondly remembered by both clubs, has made his personal favorite selection.

“It would be tough but that team [2009 FC Barcelona], with the mix of superstars, so many great players, I think they would win. 100 per cent,” Toure responded when asked which of the two clubs would win. “Thierry Henry, Messi, Samuel Eto’o, who was the best in the world. After that, Iniesta and Xavi. Then me and Busquets. That team was so complete.”