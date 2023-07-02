The summer transfer window has taken Ilkay Gundogan out of the Premier League, as the German player joins FC Barcelona. In response, Pep Guardiola seeks revenge by targeting a star from the Spanish side to replace him in Manchester City’s midfield.

Manchester City had a great 2022-23 season. Finally, Pep Guardiola was able to win the Champions League with his team by defeating Inter in the final. However, he lost a key player after he had an amazing campaign.

Gundogan became a free agent once the season ended, giving FC Barcelona the opportunity to bolster its midfield. On the other hand, Guardiola is seeking a replacement for the German player, and it seems like he just found it.

Report: Manchester City could replace Ilkay Gundogan with a star from FC Barcelona

City has lost one of the most important players they have had recently. Ilkay Gundogan, their captain, decided it was time for him to try a new challenge and joined FC Barcelona for the upcoming season.

The team will certainly feel his absence, but all hope is not lost for the 2022-23 Premier League champions. Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in soccer history, and he possesses a keen eye for selecting players for his clubs.

With Gundogan’s departure, it appears that the Spanish manager could seek revenge on FC Barcelona for snatching their captain by signing one of their prominent stars. The Blaugranas need to create some room in their salary cap, and this move could greatly assist them.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is really interested in signing Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder was connected to Manchester United last transfer window, but Barcelona was not interested in letting him go.

However, it seems like Gundogan’s arrival could make things easier for De Jong’s departure. The Culers have a lot of talent for the midfield, so they could move on from the Dutch player and also get some money for his transfer.

Unfortunately, De Jong is not really interested in this move. According to reports, Frenkie doesn’t like the city of Manchester, and that’s why he decided to stay in Barcelona instead of joining the Red Devils.