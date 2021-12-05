Zenit take on Chelsea at Saint-Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Zenit vs Chelsea: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Zenit and Chelsea meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Saint-Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg. Despite the negative numbers, the home team advances to a new phase. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Zenit are in the third spot of Group H with 4 points, a win, a draw and three losses against Chelsea 0-1 and two against Juventus 0-1 and 2-4. Zenit's most recent group stage game was a 1-1 draw against Malmo FF.

Chelsea are number one in Group H thanks to the +9 goal difference and 12 points overall, the same number of points as Juventus but with a +3 goal difference. Both teams qualify for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Zenit vs Chelsea: Date

Zenit and Chelsea play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, December 8 at Saint-Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg. The visitors will not use all the big names against the home team as they are qualified for the Round of 16.

Zenit vs Chelsea: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Zenit vs Chelsea at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Zenit and Chelsea at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, December 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, UniMás