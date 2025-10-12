Lionel Messi nets 12th brace in 2025: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo recorded this year?

Lionel Messi continues to deliver performances worthy of one of the greatest players of all time, recording a brace and an assist against Atlanta United — a game he played after briefly separating from the Argentina national team to feature for Inter Miami. With the Argentine still scoring at will, the inevitable question arises: how is Cristiano Ronaldo keeping up in 2025?

With that brace, it marked his 12th of the year across both club and international play, making 2025 one of the most prolific years of his career. There was the legendary 2012 season — when he scored 91 goals and registered 22 braces — and the 2010 campaign, when he managed 13. Now, he sits just one away from matching that latter total.

So far this year, Messi has scored 26 goals in 27 league appearances while also providing 18 assists — 44 direct goal contributions in total. That’s nearly twice as many as his games played, an astonishing level of consistency that underscores his longevity and greatness. Even at this stage of his career, he continues to perform at a level comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s brilliance has also pushed him clear in the Golden Boot race. He now stands two goals ahead of LAFC talisman Denis Bouanga and remains the favorite to defend his Most Valuable Player crown. The battle for the assist title, meanwhile, is equally tight as he continues to dominate in both categories.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

How many braces does Cristiano Ronaldo have in 2025?

Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded a total of seven braces between club and international competitions. Even at 40 years old, the Portuguese star continues to show his incredible scoring instincts and elite finishing ability.

At club level, Ronaldo has produced six braces for Al Nassr, spread across the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite. Among them was a crucial two-goal performance in a statement win over archrivals Al Hilal — a result that reinforced his remarkable scoring consistency.

Beyond his club exploits, Ronaldo has also notched one brace with the Portugal national team, which came during a key European World Cup qualifying match against Armenia.

The combination of his club and international doubles keeps Ronaldo near the top of the global scoring charts for 2025, maintaining the fierce rivalry with Messi that continues to define a generation.

