Lionel Messi sets new MLS record with brace for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Inter Miami secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, with Lionel Messi delivering a performance that set a new MLS record and further cemented his legacy in the league.

Messi’s brace broke another MLS record, making him the first player in league history to record nine multi-goal matches in a single season. He scored twice in each of these performances, with five of the nine games coming consecutively.

The list of players achieving multiple-goal matches also includes MLS stars such as former LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had eight in 2019, Stern John with Columbus Crew in 1998, and Mamadou Diallo with Tampa Bay in 2000.

Messi scored 26 goals in 27 league appearances while contributing 18 assists, totaling 44 goal involvements—almost double the number of matches played. His dominance at this stage of his career is remarkable, highlighting his focus as he continues to prepare for the World Cup.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Why Messi was able to play with Inter Miami

Messi’s availability against Atlanta had been uncertain after he was named to Argentina’s latest squad. He did not participate in the friendly against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium and avoided travel outside Florida after Argentina’s clash with Puerto Rico was moved from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale. This allowed him to link up with his club side.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano commented on securing Messi’s release for MLS duty: “Before the match, I talked to Scaloni, and he said he was not going to use him, that he would sit him down. I spoke to Leo to see if he could play. It was his decision, and clearly he saw the opportunity that if he wasn’t going to play against Venezuela, we could use him. Leo, of course, was ready to do it.”

“He is a very special player, an icon, and even though he didn’t train with us last week, we saw what he did. He helped us to win and managed to score. That was important for him,” Mascherano added. Messi’s presence went beyond mere participation, providing a significant impact that boosted the team’s performance against Atlanta.