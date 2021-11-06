The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix will take place this Sunday with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen trying to get closer to the 2021 Formula 1 title. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the race in the US.

The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix of the Formula 1 2021 Championship is taking place this weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the country’s capital. And if the qualifying session of Saturday is any indication, the race will be highly entertaining and could bring surprises.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's head-to-head was interrupted on Saturday with Valtteri Bottas taking the pole position. The Briton finished second in the session, while Verstappen is going to start third tomorrow. Local hero, Sergio Perez, will be starting fourth.

In the last edition of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, which took place in 2019, Lewis Hamilton won his second race in the country. However, Red Bull are hoping to have the last laugh on Sunday’s race despite not being able to take the pole position.

2021 United States Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Lando Norris (McLaren) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Kimmi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) George Russell (Williams) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Nikita Mazepin (Haas) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Date

The Mexican Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, in Mexico’s city. The race takes place over 71 laps of the 4.304-kilometre circuit.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Mexican Grand Prix

The 17th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021 Mexican Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Storylines

Mercedes was the best team during the qualifying session, outrunning their Red Bull rivals since the beginning. Despite what practices showed, Verstappen and Perez struggled to challenge the pace of Hamilton and Bottas. The session got off to a bad start, as Q1 was red-flagged when Lance Stroll hit the wall.

Hamilton was pleased after the session and he didn’t hold back in compliments for his teammate. "He's been driving so well in the last few races. We didn't think we had the pace this weekend, so to lock out the front row is pretty special!,” he explained.

It’s only the second time that Mercedes took the pole position in Mexico, and it’s the third pole for Bottas in this season. Red Bull Sergio Perez couldn’t finish the Q3 after he went wide, thanks to a distraction from Yuki Tsunoda, which left him without a final attempt for the pole.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race and there’s no clear favorite as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both have odds of +120, according to FanDuel. Valtteri Bottas has odds of +470, while Sergio Perez has odds of +2200.

FanDuel Lewis Hamilton +120 Max Verstappen +120 Valtteri Bottas +470 Sergio Perez +2200 Carlos Sainz +5000

*Odds by FanDuel