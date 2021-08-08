Even though there's a four-year wait between each edition of the Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces the hosts with plenty of anticipation.

Which will be the future locations of the Olympic Games?

Fans have waited for Paris 2024 for years. Since Tokyo 2020 was an atypical edition of the Olympic Games, taking place a year later than originally scheduled and without spectators due to Covid-19, people were excited for the Summer Games in the French capital.

With some exceptions - including Tokyo 2020 because of the pandemic - the Olympics take place every four years. Even though the wait might be long for the sports enthusiasts, people always know the venue of the next edition with plenty of time.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) designates the Olympic hosts with enough anticipation for the organizers to prepare with time, while also allowing fans to make plans to attend the Games.

Which will be the future locations of the Winter Olympic Games?

The next Olympic Games will be the Winter Olympic Games, which will take place in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to February 22, 2026.

A general view of Cortina D'Ampezzo, host city of the 2026 Winter Olympics on April 29, 2024 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

This will be the fourth Olympic Games to take place in Italy, which has already hosted the Winter Games twice and the Summer Games once.

Italy organized the Olympics for the first time in 1956 for the Winter Games that took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo, hosting the Summer Games four years later in Rome. In 2006, the Winter Olympics were held in Turin.



Which will be the future locations of the Summer Olympic Games?

Los Angeles, California, will host the next 2028 Summer Olympics, will take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028. Having already organized the event in 1932 and 1984, LA will become the third city in history to host the Olympics three times, joining London (1908, 1948, and 2012) and Paris (1900, 1924, and 2024).

Taking a look ahead to the year 2032, it has been announced that Brisbane, Australia will be the host of the 34th Olympic Games as of 1886. Brisbane 2032 is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2032.