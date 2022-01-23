This February 4, Beijing 2022 will begin, the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics, the highest global competition in winter sports. Find here the sports and disciplines that make up the calendar of these Games.

On February 4, 2022, the Winter Olympics will begin in Beijing, China. The best athletes in winter sports will be there. Find here all the information related to the Olympic calendar: what sports and what disciplines make it up. The inauguration, as well as all the rest of the games will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

This edition will have the participation of around 2900 athletes from more than 110 countries. Team USA, one of the strongest in Beijing 2022, will have 200 participants. Among them, there will be 6 gold medalists from the previous Olympic Games: halfpipe skier David Wise, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard and White.

There will also be four athletes who qualified for the fifth Olympic Games, which are the curler John Shuster, snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis and skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender. Besides, the oldest Team USA athlete is 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, while the youngest qualifier is the 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu.

Complete list of Winter Olympics sports

For these Olympic games, there will be a total of 15 disciplines that make up the 7 Olympic sports. These are:

Biathlon

Bobsledding: Bobsleigh and Skeleton

Curling

Ice hockey

Luge

Skating: Figure skating, Short track speed skating and Speed skating

Skiing: Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, Ski jumping and Snowboarding.

