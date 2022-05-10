The seventh e-Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula E season will be held in Berlin and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this 2022 Formula E race in the United States.

Berlin will host what will be the seventh and eighth e-Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula E season. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Following his victory at the e-Grand Prix de Monaco, Stoffel Vandoorne reached the top of the standings for this 2022 Formula E season. The difference between the top four drivers is just 10 so any of them won in Berlin they could remain as the leaders of this championship so closed. It is for this reason that this race will have great appeal.

Stoffel Vandoorne will try to keep the lead. However, Mitch Evans who is third could threaten his leadership: in the last three races he has had two first places and one second place, after a not so good start. Of course Jean-Eric Vergne (second in the standings) and Robin Frijns (fourth) will be looking for their chance to climb to the top of the standings.

2022 Berlin E-Prix I: Date

This seventh stage of the 2022 Formula E season, which will take place at the Berlin Tempelhof Airport will be raced this Saturday, May 14 at 8:30 (ET).

2022 Berlin E-Prix I: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Berlin E-Prix I

The eleventh stage of the 2022 Formula E season, which takes place at the Berlin Tempelhof Airport will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online.

