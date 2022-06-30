The 2022 Candidates Tournament continues its course. The tournament will define who will be the challenger of the current world champion, Magnus Carlsen. Round 11 has been played. Find out here who leads the competition and the matchups for round 12.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament is in its final stage. It started on June 17 and will end on July 4 (if necessary, a playoff will be played on July 5). This chess tournament takes place at the Palace of Santoña in Madrid, Spain, and will define which player will win the chance to challenge the world champion, Magnus Carlsen.

In addition, like all Candidates Tournament since 2013, it has a two-round league format. So far, 11 of the 14 rounds have been played and the winner of the 2022 Candidates Tournament will face Carlsen in the World Championship scheduled for 2023.

Four games were played in round 11, two of them ended with a winner, while the other two finished in a draw. Hikaru Nakamura and Teimour Radjabov drew with Richard Rapport and Jan-Krzysztof Duda, respectively. While Ian Nepomniachtchi and Liren Ding both played with black pieces and defeated Alireza Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana, respectively.

Standings after 11 rounds of the 2022 Candidates Tournament

Players Points Ian Nepomniachtchi 8 Liren Ding 6 1/2 Hikaru Nakamura 6 Fabiano Caruana 5 1/2 Teimour Radjabov 5 Jan-Krzysztof Duda 4 1/2 Richard Rapport 4 1/2 Alireza Firouzja 4

It remains to be seen how the tournament will end, but Carlsen said he will only defend his title against Firouzja, and the Frenchman is currently in last place in the standings.

2022 Candidates Tournament 12th round: Clashes

Richard Rapport vs Fabiano Caruana

Liren Ding vs Teimour Radjabov

Jan-Krzysztof Duda vs Alireza Firouzja

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Hikaru Nakamura