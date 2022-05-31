The Catalan Grand Prix will be the ninth race of this 2022 MotoGP season, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this 2022 MotoGP race in the United States.

The MotoGP returns to Spain again, this time for what will be the Catalan Grand Prix, for what will be the ninth race of this 2022 season.

After what was an intense Italian Grand Prix, the racers are ready to return to action, and once again Spain will host the MotoGP at this Catalan Grand Prix. The drivers' championship is more interesting than ever, especially with the fight between Fabio Quartararo, the leader, and Aleix Espargaro who is in second place.

In Italy, the Frenchman started in sixth place and finished second; while the Spaniard started seventh and finished for the fourth consecutive Grand Prix in third place. The winner, Francesco Bagnaia, was able to return to victory after a frustrating French Grand Prix in which he was the leader for almost the entire race and towards the end a problem with his bike left him out.

2022 Catalunya GP: Date

This ninth race of the 2022 MotoGP season, which will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Catalunya, Spain will be raced this Sunday, June 5 at 8:00 (ET).

2022 Catalunya GP: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 2022 Catalunya GP

The ninth race of the 2022 MotoGP season, which takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Catalunya, Spain, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC and CNBC.


