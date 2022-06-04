The ninth race of this 2022 MotoGP season will take place in Catalunya and here you can find everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Catalan Grand Prix, which will take place this Sunday, June 5, will be the ninth of this 2022 MotoGP season. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

After the Italian Grand Prix, where for the first time so far this season a local racer could be the winner, the first two of the standings made a good difference over the rest, especially considering that Bastianini had to leave, despite which it still remains in third place. To see the rest of the positions of the racers and teams, click here.

The best qualifying time was obtained by Aleix Espargaro, while "Pecco" Bagnaia got the second place and the leader, Fabio Quartararo, the third. Without a doubt, that is almost a guarantee of an exciting race, in a weekend that will also have action in the motorsports, with the Nascar (find the preview of the Enjoy Illinois 300 by clicking here) and the IndyCar Series (find the preview of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix by clicking here).

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Catalunya, Spain

Live Stream: FuboTV

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix: Storylines

This Grand Prix of Catalonia will be the chance for Espargaro to overtake Quartararo since he will be the poleman of the race. In second place will be Bagnaia, who if it weren't for that unfortunate damage to his motorcycle at the French Grand Prix in which he was the leader until almost the end, he would surely be better placed in the standings (he is fourth, 41 behind the first). The season leader will start in third place.

That three of the first four racers in the standings start the best places on the grid is almost a guarantee that this will be a very interesting race. With the victory, Espargaro could overtake Quartararo, and even more so if Bagnaia manages to contain the Frenchman's advances. Although it is also true that the Spaniard will have to deal with Pecco who will try to win his third GP of the season.

How to Watch Spanish MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix in the U.S.

The ninth race of this 2022 Moto GP will take place this Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Catalunya, Spain, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: NBC and CNBC.

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this race. Here are the odds according to Caliente: Espargaro is the favorite at +162, followed by Francesco Bagnaia at +175. After them come Fabio Quartararo (+300), Enea Bastianini (+1000) and Johann Zarco (+1400) in the first 5 places.

Caliente Espargaro +162 Bagnaia +175 Quartararo +300 Bastianini +1000 Zarco +1400

*Odds via Caliente