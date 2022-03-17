A new Formula 1 season will begin this weekend. Can Max Verstappen won a second title? Here, check out the date, time and how to watch the first Grand Prix at Bahrain in the United States.

The day that many fans of motorsports have been waiting for is almost here. The 2022 Formula 1 Championship will start this weekend with the Bahrain GP. Everything is set for another exciting season, which could have many surprises. You can watch this first race in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

Last season, Mercedes took the constructor’s championship but Max Verstappen from Red Bull held off Lewis Hamilton in the last race to win his first Formula 1 title. While the ending was a bit controversial for some fans, it was a reflection of the entire season.

Now, during the pre-season testing, Ferrari looked strong and many believe they can be favorites for this year. However, the new Red Bull RB18 was quick too, while the new Mercedes car didn’t give the best feeling, even with Hamilton having doubts. However, the testing is one thing and the racing another.

F1 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Date

The F1 Bahrain GP will take place on Sunday, March 20 at Bahrain International Circuit. The free practices start on Friday (8-9 AM ET). The qualifying session will take place on Saturday, March 19th (11:00 AM ET).

F1 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream F1 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain GP race for the 2022 Formula 1 Championship on Sunday, March 20, will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (free-trial) and ESPN channel, where you can also watch the qualifying. However, you can watch the free practices on ESPN 2.