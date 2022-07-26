The 2022 Formula E season will have its 13th and 14th races in London, England. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Formula E will have its 13th and 14th E-Prix of the 2022 season this weekend and they will take place in London, United Kingdom. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Stoffel Vandoorne was the main beneficiary of the double race in New York. The Belgian driver managed to retake the lead after losing it to Edoardo Mortara at the Marrakech E-Prix. However, the fight for the championship is more interesting than ever, especially among the first 4 drivers (click here to see the standings).

There are only 4 races left, these two in London and another double E-Prix in Seoul, South Korea, so it will surely be reduced to the first four places: Vandoorne, Mortara, Evans and Vergne. It will be an exciting definition in a weekend with a lot of motorsport activity since we will also have the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Nascar 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix.

London E-Prix I and II: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 29

12:15-12:45 PM (ET) – Free Practice 1

Saturday, July 30

4:00-4:30 AM (ET) – Free Practice 2

5:40-6:55 AM (ET) - Qualifying

10:00-11:00 AM (ET) – Race

Sunday, July 31

3:30-4:00 AM (ET) – Free Practice 3

5:40-6:55 AM (ET) - Qualifying

10:00-11:00 AM (ET) – Race

London E-Prix I and II: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula E, you can follow all the action of the 2022 London E-Prix I and II in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online. In the United Kingdom it will be broadcast on: Eurosport 2, Channel 4, Eurosport player.

