The 2022 French Open is the second Grand Slam of the tennis season and will take place from May 22 to June 5. Here, check out how much money 2022 Roland Garros champions will get.

The 2022 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the tennis season, will take place from May 22 to June 5. The clay court Grand Slam will be celebrated at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris (France). You can watch this tournament in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Great tennis players will participate in the tournament. 2022 Roland Garros will count on the participation of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard is the top winner at Roland Garros with 13 victories, he has won more than 90% of the sets he has played. While the Serb is the most recent champion.

Djokovic won the 2021 Roland Garros singles title with a 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. “These are unforgettable games and moments for my career and for my life. I will remember these last 48 hours for the rest of my life”, said the 34-year-old tennis player after the match. The winner of the 2022 French Open gets 2000 points for winning and more than €2,000,000 in prizes.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Roland Garros singles champion?

The total prize money for the French Open 2022 is €43.6 million which is considerably higher than last year's tournament which offered €34.36 million, up 26.87% compared to 2021. The winner on the men's side will take home 2000 points and €2.200.000 which is 57.14% more than Djokovic and Barbora Krejikova received when they lifted the trophies last year. While the runner-up will receive 1200 points and €1.100.000. All tennis players get money from the first round onwards. The prize money ranges from €62.000 to €600.000.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Roland Garros doubles champion?

The team that wins the second Grand Slam of the tennis season will get a money bag of €580.000 and 2000 points, while the runners-up €290.000 and 1200 points. As in singles, all teams earn money, the prize money ranges from €15.500 to €146.000.