This weekend Formula E season will have its 15th and 16th races in Seoul, South Korea, the last of this 2022 season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Seoul E-Prix I and II will be the last of this 2022 Formula E season and so you don't miss the definition of the championship, here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022 Formula E season is about to end. There are only two E-Prix left to go and both will take place this weekend. Finally, it will be known who will be the world champion of the most important electric car category in the world. At the moment, who has the best chances is Stoeffel Vandoorne, who is in first place (see the standings here).

Last weekend was really very bad for Jean-Eric Vergne, who was thought to be one of those who would fight until the end, but he was left without a chance, so everything is reduced to Vandoorne, Evans and Mortara, although the difference in Belgian in 36 points, and 41 with the second. It will be a great weekend that will also have the Nascar 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400.

Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, August 12

7:00-7:30 PM (ET) – Free Practice 1

8:50-9:20 PM (ET) - Free Practice 2

10:40-11:55 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Saturday, August 13

3:00-4:00 AM (ET) – Seoul E-Prix I

8:30-10:00 PM (ET) – Free Practice 3

10:40-11:55 PM (ET) – Qualifying

Sunday, August 14

3:00-4:00 AM (ET) – Seoul E-Prix II

Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix I and II: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula E, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Seoul E-Prix I and II in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online. In the United Kingdom it will be broadcast on: Eurosport 2, Channel 4, Eurosport player.

