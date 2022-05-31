The Indonesian e-Grand Prix will be the ninth of this Formula E season, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this 2022 Formula E race in the United States.

The ninth e-Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula E season will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After the two consecutive e-Grands Prix that took place in Berlin, Edoardo Mortara was the one who took the best advantage of winning the first and finishing in second place in the Berlin e-Grand Prix II, so, with 99 points, he reached second place of the standings only behind Stoffel Vandoorne (111 points).

The Belgian leader of the competition, despite not having won any of the two Grand Prix races held in Berlin, was able to do a good deal as he finished third in both, but the drivers behind him did not add much, so that he was able to take this 12-point lead that he will of course try to keep (or even stretch) in Jakarta.

2022 Jakarta E-Prix: Date

This ninth stage of the 2022 Formula E season, which will take place at the Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit, in Jakarta, Indonesia will be raced this Saturday, June 4 at 3:30 (ET).

2022 Jakarta E-Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Jakarta E-Prix

The ninth race of the 2022 Formula E season, which takes place at the International e-Prix Circuit will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online.

