The 2022 Formula E season will have its 13th and 14th races, the London E-Prix I and II. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

2022 London E-Prix I and II: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US and the UK this Formula E race

This weekend the London E-Prix I and II will take place, which will be the 13th and 14th races of this 2022 Formula E season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Formula E championship with four races for the end of the 2022 season is more interesting than ever with four drivers in a position to be champions due to the small difference in points in the first four places (see the standings here). The leader Stoffel Vandoorne, Edoardo Mortara, Mitch Evans and Jean-Eric Vergne will be the ones to define the title.

At this point it will be difficult for another driver to get into the discussion for the championship so team strategies with the teammates of the top four drivers trying to help them will be an interesting strategy to watch, in a weekend with a lot of motorsport action, since we will also have the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Nascar 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix.

London E-Prix I and II: Race Information

Date: Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET) -it will be the same time for both E-Prix-

Location: ExCeL circuit, London, England

Live Stream: FuboTV

London E-Prix I and II: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

London E-Prix I and II: Storylines

The definition for the championship will be exciting. There are four races left in the 2022 Formula E season, but both will be double races: this one in London and the one in Seoul, South Korea, so in two weekends it will be known who will be the new world champion both among the drivers as well as constructors.

It seems difficult that the champion is not one of those who are among the first 4 places, and even the difference between the leader Stoeffel Vandoorne and the 4th Jean-Eric Vergne is 27, so it will not be easy for the Frenchman. However, a weekend could change that, as well as favor Mitch Evans or Edoardo Mortara, making the definition in Seoul even more interesting.

How to Watch 2022 London E-Prix I and II in the US and the UK

The 13th and 14th race of this 2022 Formula E season that will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 30 and 31, 2022, at the ExCeL circuit, London, England; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Other options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online. In the United Kingdom it will be broadcast on: Eurosport 2, Channel 4, Eurosport player.

London E-Prix I and II: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not a favorite for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours (probably the favorite will also change after qualification). However, among the four drivers who are fighting for the championship there will surely be the favorites, something of course could be modified if another driver obtains a good position on the starting grid.

