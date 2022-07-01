Formula E will arrive in Marrakech to run the tenth e-Prix of the 2022 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Formula E continues its 2022 season with what will be the Marrakesh E-Prix, the tenth this year. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

The Formula E Championship after the Jakarta E-Prix was more interesting than ever. Stoffel Vandoorne remained the leader with 121 points, but Jean-Eric Vergne with 116, Edoardo Mortara with 114 and Mitch Evans with 109 followed him closely and threatened his leadership (click here to see the rest of the standings).

In other words, between the first and the fourth there are only 12 points difference, so in this E-Prix everything could change. It will be a more than interesting race to enjoy on an ideal weekend for motorsport, since in addition to Formula E there will be the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio of the IndyCar Series, the Kwik Trip 250 of Nascar and the F1 British Grand Prix.

2022 Marrakesh E-Prix: Race Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech, Morocco

Live Stream: FuboTV

2022 Marrakesh E-Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

2022 Marrakesh E-Prix: Storylines

The 2022 Formula E season has already passed half of the scheduled races for this year and there has yet to be a driver capable of taking a wide lead over the rest. The fight between the top four is sure to be exciting as only 12 points separate Vandoorne from Evans, so this e-Prix could see the Belgian lose the lead.

At the moment it seems difficult to think that someone other than the two mentioned drivers, in addition to Vergne and Mortara in second and third place respectively; may for the time being enter the fight for the drivers' championship since in 5th place is Frijns, 29 points behind Evans, and then Nyck de Vries, 44. Likewise, they could cause a surprise and by the end of the season get closer to the top of the standings to fight for the title.

How to Watch 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix in the US and the UK

The tenth race of this 2022 Formula E season that will take place today, June 4, 2022, at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech, Morocco; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: CBS Online, CBS Network. In the UK it will be broadcast on: Channel 4, All 4, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player.

2022 Marrakesh E-Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not a favorite for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours (probably the favorite will also change after qualification). Among the drivers who could be favorites will surely be the leader Vandoorne, and also Mortara, Evans and Vergne.

