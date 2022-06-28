The 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix will be the tenth race of this 2022 Formula E season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

Formula E arrives in Moroccan lands for what will be the tenth race of this 2022 season, the Marrakesh E-Prix. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

After almost a month, the Formula E cars will return to the tracks for the 10th E-Prix of the season, with a truly close championship among the top 4 places: Stoffel Vandoorne is the leader with 121 points and after he is Jean-Eric Vergne with 116, Edoardo Mortara with 114, Mitch Evans with 109 (to see the rest of the positions click here).

Without a doubt this Marrakesh E-Prix will be of great interest since any of these four drivers could finish in the first places and become the new leader. It will be a race that should not be missed for anything, in a weekend of pure motorsport with Formula E, but also with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio of the IndyCar Series, the Kwik Trip 250 of Nascar and the F1 British Grand Prix.

Marrakesh E-Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 1

11:55-12:40 (ET) - Practice

Saturday, July 3

2:15-3:10 (ET) - Practice

4:30-6:15 (ET) - Qualifying

11:30-13:30 (ET) - Race

Marrakesh E-Prix: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula E, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix in the United States through FuboTV. Other options: CBS Online, CBS Network. In the UK it will be broadcast on: Channel 4, All 4, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player.

How to watch Marrakesh E-Prix anywhere

