Formula 1 2022 continues at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Formula 1 2022 campaign continues its course with the fifth Grand Prix Race of the year at Miami Gardens, Florida. The Miami Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, in the fifth round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

As part of the 2022 Formula One World Championship, a ten-year contract has been signed for the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. Proposals were made in 2018 for the Miami Grand Prix to be included in the Formula One World Championship, with the inaugural event scheduled for 2019. Hard Rock Stadium was proposed as a new venue for the 2021 event after issues with PortMiami's building and development plans arose.

As a result, the track was relocated from downtown to a spot near Hard Rock Stadium and the surrounding parking areas. Originally scheduled for 2021, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix debuted on a street track in Jeddah instead, and the race was declared for 2022 in April of that year. The race will take place at the Miami International Autodrome under a ten-year contract in 2022 as part of the Formula One World Championship.

2022 Miami Grand Prix: Date

The Miami Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida. It will have 57 laps in a circuit of 5.412 km (3.363 mi).

2022 Miami Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Miami Grand Prix

The fifth race of the Formula One World Championship 2022, the Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.