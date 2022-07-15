The Brooklyn Street Circuit will be the venue of these New York E-Prix I and II of the 2022 Formula E season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 2022 Formula E season continues with what will be the New York E-Prix I and II, the 11th and 12th races of this year. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

Stofeel Vandoorne lost his lead after the Marrakesh E-Prix at the hands of Edoardo Mortara who took great advantage of the race held in Morocco. The championship was more interesting than ever with only a difference of 15 points between the first of the standings and Mitch Evans, who is in fourth place (click here to see the rest of the standings).

Only six E-Prix remain in the 2022 Formula E season, and all of them will be double as this weekend's so, in addition to this double race, there will be two others (Great Britain and South Korea). In other words, it won't be long before the championship comes to an end and without a doubt, you should not miss a detail of this weekend that will also have all the action of Honda Indy Toronto 2022 of the IndyCar Series and the Ambetter 301 of Nascar.

New York City E-Prix I and II: Race Information

Date: Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET) -it will be the same time for both E-Prix-

Location: Brooklyn Street Circuit, Brooklyn, New York City

Live Stream: FuboTV

New York City E-Prix I and II: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York City E-Prix I and II: Storylines

There are only three E-Prix doubles left on the calendar for the 2022 Formula E season, so little by little it is beginning to be defined who will be the champion of the most important FIA electric car category. Undoubtedly these New York E-Prix I and II will be key for whoever is the winner.

With a difference of 43 points between 4th (Mitch Evans) and 5th (Robin Frijns), but with only 15 between the leader (Edoardo Mortara) and 4th, everything seems to indicate that the fight for the title will be between the first four drivers, and it will be an intense fight until the final E-Prix.

How to Watch 2022 New York City E-Prix I and II in the US and the UK

The 11th and 12th race of this 2022 Formula E season that will take place this Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17, 2022, at the Brooklyn Street Circuit, Brooklyn, New York City; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Formula E YouTube Channel, Formula E Website and App.

In the United Kingdom you can watch these 2022 Formula E New York E-Prix I and II on: Eurosport 2, Channel 4, Formula E YouTube Channel, Formula E Website and App.

New York City E-Prix I and II: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not a favorite for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours (probably the favorite will also change after qualification). In any case, it is more than clear that Edoardo Mortara, Jean-Eric Vergne, Stoffel Vandoorne and Mitch Evans will be the favorite since these drivers are the ones fighting for the championship, although of course the qualification could give favoritism to another driver.

