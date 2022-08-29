The USTA's decision to removed line judges from the sidelines of the US Open tournament in 2021 was temporary. However, the tennis organization saw something, and stick to it.

Since applied-technology first appeared in the tennis world, it was adopted very quickly by everyone. Simply because both the ATP and WTA players saw that the callings for each point were not unfair for anybody. In fact, the US Open is one of the pioneers in this aspect.

For example, the hawkeye technology and the electronic line calling system are to the taste of the players, because they think it is honest and efficient. That's why nowadays there are more technological systems applied in a tennis game.

In fact, until the last two of the Western and Southern Open and US Open, this electronic system was side-by-side with the line judges. However, the USTA made a huge change recently. There will be no more line judges in a tennis game.

Why there are not line judges in the US Open sidelines?

The US Open tournament has always been the front-runner for new applied-technologies for tennis. In fact, in 2006, the US Open was the first Grand Slam to use the electronic line calling system. However, at the time, they keep the line judges on the court, in order to help the chair umpire.

But since the 2020 pandemic stroke out, the USTA decided to take out line judges for the 2021 US Open, and stay only with the electronic line calling system and the Hawkeye technology. The decision made by the USTA was supported by both the ATP and WTA players.

And, just before the USTA made that decision, for the 2020 US Open there were line judges on the court. And, it was the controversial Novak Djokovic, who accidentally threw a ball towards one of the line judges. the Serbian player was fined $250,000, and disqualified for the rest of the tournament.