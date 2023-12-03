2023-24 College Football Playoff: Which are the 4 teams going for the national championship?

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama have been selected to be part of the college football playoffs. The Wolverines became the No. 1 ranked team after a 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Of course, their marquee triumph came a week ago against Ohio State at Ann Arbor.

Their rival in the most anticipated semifinal will be the Crimson Tide. A historic matchup between a legendary coach like Nick Saban and the most controversial figure in the nation, Jim Harbaugh.

Meanwhile, Washington will face Texas in a great quarterback duel between Michael Penix Jr and Quinn Ewers. The Huskies secured their spot by winning the Pac-12. Two victories over Oregon clinched their ticket.

On the other side, the Longhorns won the Big 12 with a dominant performance over Oklahoma State. Of course, their Week 2 win at Tuscaloosa became the key tiebreaker to get in.

Florida State are out of the college football playoffs

Florida State will not be in the college football playoffs despite winning the ACC and finishing the season undefeated. It’s the first time in history a Power 5 champion with no losses has been left out of national title contention under this format.

The Seminoles did their job by defeating Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship game, even though they played with their third-string quarterback, Brock Glenn. The Cardinals were a Top 15 team and that victory seemed to secure a spot in the playoffs for head coach Mike Norvell.

However, the Selection Committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the teams that will compete in the semifinals. Florida State’s 13-0 record, the strength of schedule and overcoming the injury of Jordan Travis were not enough.

How many teams will be in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff?

Four teams will play in the 2023 college football playoffs: Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. However, starting next season, the new format will be expanded to 12 teams.