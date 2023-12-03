Florida State are out of College Football Playoff; Alabama and Nick Saban get in

Florida State will not be in the college football playoffs despite winning the ACC and finishing the season undefeated. It’s the first time in history a Power 5 champion with no losses has been left out of national title contention under this format.

The Seminoles did their job by defeating Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship game, even though they played with their third-string quarterback, Brock Glenn. The Cardinals were a Top 15 team and that victory seemed to secure a spot in the playoffs for head coach Mike Norvell.

However, the Selection Committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the teams that will compete in the semifinals. Florida State’s 13-0 record, the strength of schedule and overcoming the injury of Jordan Travis were not enough.

The Crimson Tide’s victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship game changed the entire playoff landscape. Texas gained momentum thanks to their Week 2 win at Alabama and Nick Saban had the boost of ending the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak.

What teams will play in the 2023 college football playoffs?

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will be in the college football playoffs. The Wolverines became the No. 1 seed after winning the Big Ten with a convincing 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

However, their opponent in the semifinals will be the Crimson Tide. A historic matchup between a legendary coach like Nick Saban and the most controversial figure currently in the nation, Jim Harbaugh. TV ratings will be massive.

Meanwhile, Washington will face Texas in a great quarterback duel between Michael Penix Jr and Quinn Ewers. The Huskies secured their spot by winning the Pac-12, defeating Oregon twice, while the Longhorns’ crucial moments included a victory in Alabama and, of course, being champions of the Big 12.