The XFL is an alternative league to watch while the NFL is on vacation, but that doesn't mean this league is boring. The games will be played in top notch stadiums just like the NFL games. Check here the stadium names.

The 2023 XFL season promises to be what everyone has been waiting for in 2020 and sadly it had to be called off due to covid restrictions.

The XFL games will be played in an NFL stadium such as Lumen Field (Seahawks home), other college stadiums and a couple of soccer stadiums such as Audi Field and Cashman Field.

So far the stadium with the largest capacity is Lumen Field with 69,000 seats, that will be the home field of the Seattle Sea Dragons.

List of the 8 XFL stadiums that will be used during the 2023 season

Most of these stadiums have a capacity of over 20,000+ seats but within the list there is one that is considered the smallest, Cashman Field, with only 12,500 seats.

Team Stadium Surface Capacity Location Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium Grass 25,000 Arlington, Texas Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium Turf 40,000 Houston, Texas Orlando Guardians Camping World Stadium Turf 60,219 Orlando, Florida San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome Turf 64,000 San Antonio, Texas DC Defenders Audi Field Grass 20,000 Washington, D.C. Seattle Sea Dragons Lumen Field Turf 69,000 Seattle, Washington St. Louis BattleHawks The Dome at America's Center Turf 66,965 St. Louis, Missouri Vegas Vipers Cashman Field Grass 12,500 Las Vegas, Nevada

Tickets will be cheaper than the NFL, but stadiums are not expected to fill up with fans like they do during NFL games.