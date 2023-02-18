The 2023 XFL season promises to be what everyone has been waiting for in 2020 and sadly it had to be called off due to covid restrictions.
The XFL games will be played in an NFL stadium such as Lumen Field (Seahawks home), other college stadiums and a couple of soccer stadiums such as Audi Field and Cashman Field.
So far the stadium with the largest capacity is Lumen Field with 69,000 seats, that will be the home field of the Seattle Sea Dragons.
List of the 8 XFL stadiums that will be used during the 2023 season
Most of these stadiums have a capacity of over 20,000+ seats but within the list there is one that is considered the smallest, Cashman Field, with only 12,500 seats.
|Team
|Stadium
|Surface
|Capacity
|Location
|Arlington Renegades
|Choctaw Stadium
|Grass
|25,000
|Arlington, Texas
|Houston Roughnecks
|TDECU Stadium
|Turf
|40,000
|Houston, Texas
|Orlando Guardians
|Camping World Stadium
|Turf
|60,219
|Orlando, Florida
|San Antonio Brahmas
|Alamodome
|Turf
|64,000
|San Antonio, Texas
|DC Defenders
|Audi Field
|Grass
|20,000
|Washington, D.C.
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|Lumen Field
|Turf
|69,000
|Seattle, Washington
|St. Louis BattleHawks
|The Dome at America's Center
|Turf
|66,965
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Vegas Vipers
|Cashman Field
|Grass
|12,500
|Las Vegas, Nevada
Tickets will be cheaper than the NFL, but stadiums are not expected to fill up with fans like they do during NFL games.