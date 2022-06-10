This Saturday, June 11, the iconic 24 hours of Le Mans will start and here you can find out everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

One of the most emblematic races in motorsports worldwide will take place this Saturday June 11 at 9 AM (ET), nothing less than the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States and the UK.

It will be the third race of the 2022 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship, but clearly that is secondary considering that it is the "Race of the races", one of the three that make up the Triple Crown of motorsport. Without a doubt, this will be an event that no car fan should miss. In this type of race, something more than just prizes are always at stake: the honor, prestige and glory of conquering the Circuit de la Sarthe is undoubtedly the greatest prize that any racer can aspire to.

The history of this event dates back to 1923, and to date it has been held every year (except in 1936 for economic reasons and from 1940 to 1948 due to World War II), so this will be the number 90 and will take place during a weekend full of motorsport as the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also be run; the Toyota Save Mart 350 of the Nascar Cup Series and the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America of the IndyCar Series.

24 Hours of Le Mans: Race Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

24 Hours of Le Mans: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

24 Hours of Le Mans: Storylines

The 24 hours of Le Mans is one of the most difficult races of all those that exist in the world of motorsport. It is not enough only with the speed and the skills to overtake a car or to maintain the position, but it is necessary the resistance, the temperance and fundamentally a good teamwork, both of the racers who drive the car and must do the different relays, like the mechanics in the pits to make the stops as quick as possible.

Great drivers passed the curves of the demanding Circuit de la Sarthe, such as Tom Kristensen, Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, or Olivier Gendebien. This year the team that could make history is Toyota, because if one of its cars were to win, it would be its fifth consecutive victory, something only achieved by Audi (twice), while Ferrari achieved 6 consecutive and the absolute record belong to Porsche with 7.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in the US and the UK

This race of the FIA World Endurance Championship will take place this Saturday, June 11 at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France; will be broadcast in the United States on MotorTrend+ as well as the MotorTrend TV. In the UK and the rest of Europe, the race can be seen on Eurosport, as well as on discovery+ in the UK only. Motors TV is another option for the rest of Europe.

24 Hours of Le Mans: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet defined the favorites, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. In any case, choosing a favorite in a competition like this really is a real challenge, since throughout the 24 hours of competition many things can happen, such as track exits, accidents, car problems, etc. really difficult to choose the favorites.

