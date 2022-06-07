The 24 Hours of the FIA World Endurance Championship are running, and so you don't miss anything about the Race of Races, here we tell you TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Races of the Races is one of the most important events in the motosport calendar, and of course the most emblematic race of the FIA World Endurance Championship. So you don't miss anything about this mega world motorsport event, here you can find the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 24 hours of Le Mans is the most important Race of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and without a doubt one of the most emblematic in motorsport worldwide. This race is part, together with the Indy 500 of the IndyCar Series and the Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1, of what is called the Triple Crown, as it is the three most prestigious races in motor sport.

The Race of Races takes place every year as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship (although, like the Indy 500, there are plenty of drivers from other classes interested solely in winning this event) at the famous Circuit de la Sarthe, which has a total extension of 8,467 miles. The race will be the third of the championship.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Wednesday 8th June

7am (ET) – Free practice 1

12pm (ET)– Qualifying session

3pm (ET)– Free practice 2

Thursday 9th June

8am (ET)– Free practice 3

1pm (ET)– Hyperpole

3pm (ET)– Free practice 4

Saturday 11th June

3:30am (ET)– Warm up

9am (ET)– Race: Start

Sunday 12th June

9am (ET)– Race: Finish

24 Hours of Le Mans 2022: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss a thing from this emblematic race of the FIA World Endurance Championship, you can follow all the action of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the United States through: MotorTrend+ as well as the MotorTrend TV. In the UK and the rest of Europe, the race can be seen on Eurosport, as well as on discovery+ in the UK only. Motors TV also regularly covers it throughout Europe.