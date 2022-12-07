Army take on Navy at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for a Week 15 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Army vs Navy: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 15

Army and Navy meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This will be the 123rd Army–Navy Game, and the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will be contested. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Blacknights didn't have a good season, but they could close out the year with a winning streak as they won the last two games in November against UConn 34-17 and against Umass 44-7.

The Midshipmen were also weak during the 2022 season, they have a record of 4-7 overall and 4-4 within the American Athletic Conference. Another year where the Midshipmen cannot challenge for the conference title.

Army vs Navy: Date

Army and Navy play for a Week 15 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, December 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Blacknights have a hot streak, but the Midshipmen won the most recent Commander-in-Chief's Trophy game in 2021.

Army vs Navy: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Army vs Navy at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 15

This game for the Week 15 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Army and Navy at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, December 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here