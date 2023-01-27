The Australian Open has reached its most important part with both singles titles at stake. In the women’s draw Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will determine who takes the crown. It is Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas on the men’s side. Check out how much the champions will get after their win.

The Grand Slams are the ultimate challenge for tennis players. Either in the WTA Tour or the ATP Tour, lifting one of those trophies makes them be in the history of the sport. There are a lot of storylines for these games that add even more drama to those clashes.

For all four players the glory they could be getting is their main motivation. It will be very special for everyone despite their careers. Although there is no doubt the prize money will add another thing to the celebration.

How much will the women’s champion get?

There were 128 tennis players that began the Australian Open, but there are only two left. The champion will be Rybakina with her second Grand Slam or Sabalenka winning her first Major ever. In any case, the one who ends with a victory will take $2.975.000 Australian dollars or USD 2.127.720. The finalist makes AUD $1.625.000 or $1.162.200 US dollars.

How much will the men’s champion get?

The final of the singles draw could be the best match of the Australian Open. It’s going to be a great story of Djokovic tying Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slams as one possibility. Tsitsipas getting his first is the opposite outcome that could occur. On both occasions the champion will get AUD $2.975.000 or $2.127.720 dollars. For the runner-up there will be $1.625.000 Australian dollars or US $1.162.200.