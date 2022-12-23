Bowling Green and New Mexico State clash in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Bowling Green and New Mexico State meet at Detroit for the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Bowling Green barely made it to the bowl season with a 6-6 record and aafter losing two of their final three games. Since 2004, the Falcons have lost five of their last six bowl games. Their last appearance was the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl where they lost 58-27 facing the Georgia Southern Eagles at Mobile, Alabama. They're 3.5-point favorites.

New Mexico State started the season with four consecutive losses, but made an impressive turnaround to finsh at .500. The Aggies had a tremendous final run getting five victories in the last six games. This will be only their second bowl appearance since 1960 (fifth all-time). The other one in that span was a thrilling 26-20 win against Utah State in the 2017 Arizona Bowl.

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State: Date

The Bowling Green Falcons face off against the New Mexico State Aggies in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Monday, December 26 at 2:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Bowling Green vs New Mexico State in the US

Bowling Green and New Mexico State will play for the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the Quick Lane Bowl in the United States is ESPN.