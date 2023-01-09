After the Super bowl, the other football game with the most bets in the United States is the FBS National Championship title, but the best odds are offered by few bookmakers in the country.

College Football Playoff 2023: What are the bookmaker odds for the national championship game?

The Georgia Bulldogs won the 2022 CFP and now they are big favorites to win a back-to-back title in 2023. But the Horned Frogs as underdogs have what it takes to win the title.

The Horned Frogs were strong during the regular season with the only exception being that they lost a big game against Kansas State (Conference Championship game).

The Bulldogs were as lethal or more than last season, basically no other team could hurt them, they have a strong offensive line but their defensive line is even stronger.

What are the odds for the 2023 CFP National Championship game in the US?

The bookie that has one of the most profitable odds is BetMGM, they offer the Georgia Bulldogs with -13 points to cover and 1.20 moneyline.

The totals are high for a CFP National Championship Game at 63.5 points, but if the Horned Frogs can't stop the Bulldogs' offensive line it's likely the totals will be covered.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs are underdogs at +13 ATS and 4.75 moneyline, those points seem tempting but against a big favorite in a big game it's terrifying.