After the 2023 season things will be different within the CFP as other teams will be able to access a much larger bracket than it has been since 2014. Check the details of the 2024 expansion.

The College Football Playoff not only replaced the old BCS format but also made the CFP the most watchable tournament of the college football season.

Everyone knows that the CFP started in 2014 and Ohio State won the first National Championship, but before the CFP and BCS the national champions were declared by poll systems.

The best thing the College Football Playoff can do is open the doors to more teams and in the 2024 season the tournament bracket will be much bigger compared to 2022 and 2023.

College Football Playoff 2024 Expansion Details

Since the first CFP edition only four teams have access to the tournament, two semifinals and the winners of these games play for the National Championship. But that ends after the 2023 season. These are the details of the 2024 expansion:

12 teams will enter the CFP of which the top six are guaranteed their bids within the CFP Rankings. No conference has automatic bids. The top four ranked conference champions will get byes to the first round. The first round will be played by the other non-top six teams following the 5–12, 6–11, 7–10, and 8–9 format. The CFP will have quarterfinals before the semifinals. Six Bowls in 2024 before playing the National Championship Game: Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. No bracket reseeding. Most of the games are played in January, only the quarterfinals will be played in December.

With these changes the expansion promises that the CFP will be much more exciting than in previous years as more teams will be playing within the bracket, especially some underdogs playing against big favorites.