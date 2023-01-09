The Bulldogs are the national champions after winning the big game against TCU, they had a good regular season and now they crown those good numbers with a big title.

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game is over, the Bulldogs defeated the Horned Frogs 65-7 in what was an electrifying game to close out the FBS DIVISION I season.

The Bulldogs were big favorites to defend their 2022 title, during the regular season they demonstrated offensive power like no other team to win every regular season game, including the SEC Championship.

Last season the Bulldogs won the CFP against the Alabama Crimson Tide with Stetson Bennett playing backup-starting quarterback.

Funniest memes and reactions about the Georgia Bulldogs 65-7 victory against TCU for the 2023 National Championship.

The Bulldogs won the first quarter 17-7, and the second quarter 21-0, the Horned Frogs couldn't do anything during the first half. The Third Quarter was completely dominated by the Bulldogs 14-0, and in the last quarter 13-0.

Stetson Bennett will no longer be around for the upcoming season, it is likely that he will join an NFL team but it will all depend on the 2023 offseason.