Five different fights will take place this Saturday, January 21, in UFC 283, with Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill as the main event. In this article you will find all the information you need about date, time and TV channel in the US to watch this edition.

Brazil will host a mixed martial arts event again after two years of absence with UFC 283. Glover Teixeira (BRA) and Jamahal Hill (USA) will compete for the light heavyweight title, but there are other very interesting fights in this event that will definitely caught the attention of the fans. Here is the information regarding date, time and TV channel to watch it. In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast all the fights.

Teixeira, 43, will jump into the octagon as the more experienced fighter (33-8, 18 KO). On the other hand, Hill, 31, wants to add his 12th win (fourth consecutive) and earn the title. Fortunately for the American, his last victory was against another Brazilian, Thiago Santos, on August 6, 2022.

Before the main event, there are other four star fights for UFC 283, but there is one that the fans are especially looking forward to watch. Brandon Moreno (MEX) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (BRA) 4 will compete for the flyweight title in what is set to be one of the most exciting matchups for this Saturday. It is the first time in UFC history that two fighters compete for a belt in four different occasions.

UFC 283: Date

UFC 283, with Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill as the main event, will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this Saturday, January 21, 2023. The first fight will begin at 6:00 PM (ET).

UFC 283: Time by state in the US

Early Prelims

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Preliminary Card

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Main Card

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill in UFC 283

ESPN will broadcast the early prelims and the preliminary card, but the main card will be exclusively in ESPN+, where you can watch the whole event.

Complete fight card for UFC 283

Early Prelims

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

Preliminary Card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Main Card

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

