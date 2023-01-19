Brazil will host a mixed martial arts event again after two years of absence with UFC 283. Glover Teixeira (BRA) and Jamahal Hill (USA) will compete for the light heavyweight title, but there are other very interesting fights in this event that will definitely caught the attention of the fans. Here is the information regarding date, time and TV channel to watch it. In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast all the fights.
Teixeira, 43, will jump into the octagon as the more experienced fighter (33-8, 18 KO). On the other hand, Hill, 31, wants to add his 12th win (fourth consecutive) and earn the title. Fortunately for the American, his last victory was against another Brazilian, Thiago Santos, on August 6, 2022.
Before the main event, there are other four star fights for UFC 283, but there is one that the fans are especially looking forward to watch. Brandon Moreno (MEX) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (BRA) 4 will compete for the flyweight title in what is set to be one of the most exciting matchups for this Saturday. It is the first time in UFC history that two fighters compete for a belt in four different occasions.
UFC 283: Date
UFC 283, with Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill as the main event, will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this Saturday, January 21, 2023. The first fight will begin at 6:00 PM (ET).
UFC 283: Time by state in the US
Early Prelims
ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM
Preliminary Card
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
Main Card
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill in UFC 283
ESPN will broadcast the early prelims and the preliminary card, but the main card will be exclusively in ESPN+, where you can watch the whole event.
Complete fight card for UFC 283
Early Prelims
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
Preliminary Card
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira
- Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Main Card
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
[Watch all the fights of UFC 283, including the main card, through ESPN+]