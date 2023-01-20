The men’s draw of the 2023 Australian Open is getting very clear for Novak Djokovic. In the third round he will play against Grigor Dimitrov seeking his 10th title in Melbourne Park. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Djokovic started the tournament as the top favorite to win the title, but that has only increased after the eliminations of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. He is now the obvious choice to lift the trophy for the 10th time here. He hasn’t been challenged yet, although this one sounds like more dangerous game if he is not at his level.

Dimitrov was one of the best in the first two rounds. He won both of them in straight sets, but his most recent matchup was particularly perfect. The Bulgarian had a quick 6-3; 6-2; 6-0 victory playing against another Serbian like Laslo Djere that only took him 1h 34m.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are a lot of young players that haven’t played against Novak Djokovic, although that’s not the case for Grigor Dimitrov. This will be the 11th clash between them in the ATP Tour. Even though the Bulgarian has plenty of talent, he wasn’t able to make the Serbian be uncomfortable. The head-to-head has a notorious dominant leader.

Djokovic is currently 9-1 against his next opponent. The favorable thing for Dimitrov is that they haven’t played since 2019, so the other games are too far behind. But it is also real that his only win was a long time ago at the Masters 1000 of Madrid in 2013. Their two Grand Slams meetings didn’t have with much in common with this one because they were at Wimbledon and at Roland Garros.

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic in the US

Grigor Dimitrov will take on Novak Djokovic in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open this Saturday, January 21. The game will be available in the US on ESPN.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game with Novak Djokovic as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Novak Djokovic at -556 and a victory by Grigor Dimitrov is at +375.

