Rafael Nadal will make his debut at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Tuesday night. Here, check out all about his profile information such as his age, height, wife, net worth, and social media.

Rafael Nadal will make his 19th participation in this year's US Open as one of the favorites to clinch a spot at the finals, and the title. The four-time US Open champion headlines the tournament as Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev withdrew from it.

Although Rafael Nadal is far from the all-time title winner of the Open Era, he can get close to be the third player to win more titles in the ATP. He currently has won 92 ATP tour titles. In fact, he has won the most at the French Open with 14 titles won.

Also, he currently holds the 3rd place of the ATP Ranking, just behind Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. In this year's tour, Nadal has a record 35 wins, and 4 losses. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile information.

How old is Rafael Nadal?

Rafael Nadal was born on June 3, 1986 in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain. The 36-year-old tennis player is among the named Big 3 of the ATP, where he is alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. This nickname was given to them due to the titles and records they have clinched throughout their tennis careers during the same era in the sport.

How tall is Rafael Nadal?

Rafael Nadal has proved that his quickness and acceleration has helped him on the tennis court. As a 6-foot-1 tennis player, Nadal are among the average-height for the ATP. In fact, for an average person he is tall.

Who is Rafael Nadal's wife?

Rafael Nadal's wife is Xisca Perelló, who is a 34-year-old women. She is currently pregnant, and hospitalized. Although, none of the reports indicate she is sick, she might go under surgery due to the safety of both Nadal and Perelló's first-born child.

How much is Rafael Nadal's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Rafael Nadal has earned $131,383,446 in prize money overall in his 21-year tennis career. And, according to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, Nadal's net worth is $220-million-dollars.

Rafael Nadal's social media

As one of the players who are from older generations, Rafael Nadal has a Facebook page with 14 million followers, where he posts not so regularly. Also, he owns a Twitter account, where he shares updates or news about his career. And, of course, he has an Instagram account, where he posts almost daily. You can follow him @rafaelnadal.