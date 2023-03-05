The biggest college basketball tournament is closer than ever, the fight to get to the Big Dance doesn't stop and already some teams like Drake punched their ticket to the big tournament. Check here when it starts.

March Madness 2023 is just around the corner, the best College Basketball teams in NCAA Division I are fighting to reach the biggest tournament.

The Biggest favorites will obviously be the teams with all eyes on them, but it is expected that during this year some underdogs will sneak into the last rounds to try to reach the final.

The last big champions were the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2021-2022 season, they won 72-69 over North Carolina Tar Heels.

When does March Madness start in 2023?

March Madness 2023 begins with the First Round on March 14 and that round ends on March 15 and the first game will take place at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The University of Dayton is the host.

All games will be available on national television and most of the big games will be broadcast via the live streaming service FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Before the start of the Big Dance (March Madness nickname) on March 12, the event known as Selection Sunday will take place where 36 teams get a ticket to play in the big tournament since they do not receive an automatic qualification.